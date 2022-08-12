Campaign group to stage nationwide rallies over cost-of-living crisis
Enough is Enough announced that it will kick off a series of 50 rallies across Britain.
A series of rallies will be held by a new group campaigning for the government to do more to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.
Enough is Enough announced that it will kick off a series of 50 rallies across Britain, with a launch event in London on August 17 attended by senior leaders of trade unions currently involved in disputes.
Trade unions, community groups, tenants’ organisations and politicians came together this week to launch the campaign, which has received 300,000 sign-ups and more than six million launch video views in just three days.
The main demands of the campaign are a “real” pay rise, cutting energy bills, ending food poverty, decent homes for all and “taxing the rich”.
Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union said: “There’s always another crisis and it’s always workers who pay the price.
“Working people are seeing how a tiny elite want to make their lives all about working harder and longer for less.
“Now that same elite is profiteering from a cost-of-living crisis that will drive millions into poverty with sky-high bills.
“Things can’t go on like this: it’s time to say enough is enough.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.