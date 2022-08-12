Jump to content
Campaign group to stage nationwide rallies over cost-of-living crisis

Enough is Enough announced that it will kick off a series of 50 rallies across Britain.

Alan Jones
Friday 12 August 2022 09:08
Dave Ward, general Secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) is backing new campaign group Enough is Enough (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

A series of rallies will be held by a new group campaigning for the government to do more to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Enough is Enough announced that it will kick off a series of 50 rallies across Britain, with a launch event in London on August 17 attended by senior leaders of trade unions currently involved in disputes.

Trade unions, community groups, tenants’ organisations and politicians came together this week to launch the campaign, which has received 300,000 sign-ups and more than six million launch video views in just three days.

There's always another crisis and it's always workers who pay the price

Dave Ward, CWU

The main demands of the campaign are a “real” pay rise, cutting energy bills, ending food poverty, decent homes for all and “taxing the rich”.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union said: “There’s always another crisis and it’s always workers who pay the price.

“Working people are seeing how a tiny elite want to make their lives all about working harder and longer for less.

“Now that same elite is profiteering from a cost-of-living crisis that will drive millions into poverty with sky-high bills.

“Things can’t go on like this: it’s time to say enough is enough.”

