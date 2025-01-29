Cans of Coca-Cola and Appletiser recalled in UK amid chlorate findings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “small number” of cans of Coca-Cola and Appletiser have been recalled in the UK after testing abroad revealed elevated levels of the chemical chlorate.

The recall includes imported cans of 6x250ml Appletiser multipacks which were sent only to supermarkets in the UK and imported cans of Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Sprite Zero, which were only sent to cafes and restaurants during a limited time period.

All affected cans have the production codes from 328 GE to 338 GE, which can be found on the base of the can.

Coca-Cola’s bottling partner, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, said the majority of Coca-Cola products, including standard cans, and all glass and plastic bottles sold in the UK, were not affected.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners said in a statement: “Following ongoing dialogue with the UK Food Standards Agency, we are recalling a small number of imported cans of 6x250ml Appletiser multipacks which were sent only to supermarkets in the UK.

“We are also removing a small amount of tall, imported cans of Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Sprite Zero, which were sent only to cafes and restaurants during a limited time period.

“The majority of Coca-Cola products, including standard cans, and all glass and plastic bottles sold in the UK are not impacted.

“Whilst independent analysis concluded that the likelihood of any associated risk of feeling temporarily unwell from consuming these products is very low, for the reassurance of consumers, we encourage anyone with an affected can to please call our customer service team on 0800 227711 who will be able to help.

“No other Coca-Cola products are affected by the issue.

“The quality and safety of our products is our top priority and we’re sorry that on this occasion, a small number of our products have not met our high standards, and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

The statement came after the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners said batches of Appletiser, Coca-Cola Original Taste, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke and Sprite Zero were pulled from shelves in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands after testing revealed “elevated levels” of the chemical.

On Tuesday, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said there had been a “limited distribution to the UK” of Coca-Cola soft drinks containing higher levels of chlorate.

Tina Potter, of the FSA, said the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners international product withdrawal related to a “small number of their soft drinks” which contained higher levels of the chemical.

Chlorate is a by-product of the breakdown of chlorine-based sanitisers and chlorine chemicals, which are frequently used to sterilise water.

It can cause iodine deficiency in people and is regulated with legal maximum residue limits for a range of foods, including fresh produce, according to Food Standards Scotland.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners previously said the recall had been focused on Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, where the majority of affected products had been withdrawn from sale.

It said it had “flagged” this issue to Britain’s food safety authorities and was in communication with them.

It added: “Independent expert analysis concluded that the likelihood of any associated risk of feeling temporarily unwell from consuming these products is very low.”

In 2015, the European Food Safety Authority found that levels of chlorate in drinking water and foods were too high and could result in serious health effects, especially among infants and children.

These included impaired functioning of the thyroid due to inhibition of iodine uptake.