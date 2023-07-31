Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Capita chief Jon Lewis to retire from outsourcing firm

Adolfo Hernandez, current vice president of global telecommunications at Amazon Web Services, will take over as chief executive.

Henry Saker-Clark
Monday 31 July 2023 08:16
General view of a Capita sign outside their offices in Bournemouth, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
General view of a Capita sign outside their offices in Bournemouth, Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

Capita has announced boss Jon Lewis will retire from the outsourcing giant next year.

The London-listed firm said Mr Lewis, who has led the firm since 2017, will step down as chief executive towards the end of this year, and will remain involved in the business until next July to help with its transition.

Adolfo Hernandez, current vice president of global telecommunications at Amazon Web Services, will take over as chief executive.

The firm said Mr Lewis’s departure comes after he told the board last year he was considering his future options, including his eventual retirement.

The move comes two months after Capita revealed it would take a hit of up to £20 million from a recent cyber attack that saw some customer, supplier and staff data accessed by hackers.

Recommended

David Lowden, chairman of the company, stressed that Mr Lewis decided to delay his “possible retirement from Capita due to the cyber incident we experienced in March”

He added: “On behalf of the board and everyone at Capita, I would like to offer our sincere thanks to Jon and pay tribute to his significant commitment and achievements at Capita over the past five years.

“He has shown outstanding leadership and determination in rebuilding Capita from the ground up.

“It is now a purpose-led business which Jon has refocused, strengthened and returned to growth, while rebuilding client trust and improving colleague engagement. He should be rightly proud of his achievements.”

Mr Lewis said: “It has been a privilege to lead the turnaround of Capita over the past five years.

“I remain fully committed to delivering the group’s strategy and enabling a smooth transition to Adolfo as the new CEO over the coming months.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in