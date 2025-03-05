Capita ‘moving at pace’ with cost cutting amid overhaul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Outsourcing group Capita has said it is “moving at pace” with a ramped-up cost-cutting plan as it swung back to an annual profit.

The group’s action to slash costs helped it post a £116.6 million pre-tax profit in 2024, against losses of £106.6 million the previous year, despite an 8% drop in revenues.

On an underlying basis, Capita reported earnings rising 5.5% to £95.9 million.

Capita hiked its cost reduction target in December to £250 million by the end of 2025, up from £160 million, revealing it was aiming to drive savings from the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and staff turnover.

Capita – a major contractor for the Government and local authorities which also manages the licence fee for the BBC and runs recruitment for the British Army – has been accelerating the use of AI and generative AI to speed up certain tasks.

Last year, it announced plans to cut around 900 jobs as part of the cost-reducing plan, but is also looking to deliver some of the extra savings through staff turnover, which was at a rate of 21.7% at the end of last year.

The group said cost cutting will help drive a “small increase” in its profitability over the year ahead, but that underlying revenues will be “broadly in line” with 2024.

Chief executive Adolfo Hernandez said it had been a “transformative year” for the group, but admitted it had been a tough 2024 for its employees during the overhaul.

“With a major ongoing transformation programme, and many difficult decisions around pay reductions and reorganisation, this year was understandably difficult for our people,” he said.

Capita is focusing on technology to help drive its turnaround, including the use of AI for its contact centres and local government customers which has already resulted in average handling time reducing by around a fifth.

It has also revealed early signs that adoption of the technology had helped it to win new customer contracts.

It said it had £5 billion of contract opportunities in the pipeline underpinned by AI and technology.

Mr Hernandez said: “On joining the business a year ago, it was clear to me from my time in the technology industry that AI brings the potential to revolutionise how we deliver services to our customers.

“Everything we have seen since has only strengthened that belief.

“It was also clear that we needed to do much more to bring our costs down to enable the company to be more competitive.

“Today’s results show progress on both fronts.”

At the end of last year, it has already achieved £140 million of annual cost savings targets.

Efforts to ramp up savings will also help the group offset a £20 million annual hit of increased national insurance contributions from April.