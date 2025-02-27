Car giant to launch a charitable foundation
Jaguar Land Rover said it will donate millions of pounds to the initiative, aimed at children and young people.
Car giant Jaguar Land Rover is to launch a charitable foundation aimed at helping children and young people reach their full potential.
The company said it will donate millions of pounds to its JLR Foundation, pledging up to £2.5 million to support its charitable work in the first year, with plans to increase funding annually.
The funds will be used to award grants to charitable organisations and others that benefit children and young people through initiatives that further their skills, knowledge and abilities, and reduce inequalities by providing opportunities to those who are disadvantaged.
Andrea Debbane, chief sustainability officer at JLR and a trustee of the new foundation, said: “We have a long history of innovation, transformation and creating aspirational products because of the talented people who work and thrive in our business.
“Today’s young minds are tomorrow’s engineers, designers and innovators, and they are the leaders and creators of our future society.
“We want to help unlock aspiration and potential in all children and young people, many of whom miss out because they don’t know opportunities exist, or they don’t have the self-belief or means to try.
“By removing barriers and providing access to the right skills, knowledge and opportunities, they can all play their part in building an exceptional and sustainable future.”