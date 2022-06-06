Car industry suffers second worst May in three decades
Just 124,394 new cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.
The UK’s automotive industry suffered its second weakest May in three decades, figures show.
Just 124,394 new cars were registered last month, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.
That was down 20.6% compared with the same month last year.
It was the second lowest number of new cars registered in May since 1992.
Only May 2020 – when the UK was in a coronavirus lockdown – was worse for the industry.
The SMMT attributed the decline to shortages of components which are reducing vehicle availability “despite demand”.
Registrations of pure electric cars bucked the overall trend last month, with a 17.7% year-on-year increase.
Electrified vehicles such as pure electrics, plug-in hybrids and hybrids accounted for three out of 10 new cars in May.
SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “In yet another challenging month for the new car market, the industry continues to battle ongoing global parts shortages, with growing battery electric vehicle uptake one of the few bright spots.
“To continue this momentum and drive a robust mass market for these vehicles, we need to ensure every buyer has the confidence to go electric.
“This requires an acceleration in the rollout of accessible charging infrastructure to match the increasing number of plug-in vehicles, as well as incentives for the purchase of new, cleaner and greener cars.
“Delivering on net zero means renewing the vehicles on our roads at pace, but with rising inflation and a squeeze on household incomes this will be increasingly difficult, unless businesses and private buyers have the confidence and encouragement to do so.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.