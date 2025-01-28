Cardiff University sets out plans to cut 400 jobs and close degrees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardiff University has set out proposals to cut 400 jobs and close a number of degree programmes, including nursing and music, because of a funding shortfall.

Professor Wendy Larner, vice-chancellor of the university, said it was “no longer an option” to continue as it was without taking difficult decisions.

The proposed changes include a reduction of 400 full-time academic staff – 7% of the total workforce.

Subjects and programmes in ancient history, modern languages and translation, music, nursing, and religion and theology could be closed.

The university said it would use compulsory redundancy only if absolutely necessary​.

It comes as university leaders have warned of financial concerns as a result of a fall in the number of overseas students and increasing cost pressures.

We need to take difficult decisions to realise our ambitions to enhance our education and research, and improve the staff and student experience Professor Wendy Larner, Cardiff University vice-chancellor

Durham University has also set out plans to reduce staff costs by £10 million this year, which may equate to around 200 professional services staff posts.

On Tuesday, the university said it will open a voluntary severance scheme for staff, but it cannot rule out compulsory measures.

Cardiff University is currently reporting a £31.2 million operational deficit.

Prof Larner said: “We know here at Cardiff University that it is no longer an option for us to continue as we are.

“Our new strategy, co-created with our community, lays out an ambitious future for our university where it is collaborative, innovative, and delivering value for Cardiff, Wales and the wider world.

“Securing that future, in the context of tightening finances, means we need to take difficult decisions to realise our ambitions to enhance our education and research, and improve the staff and student experience.”

The proposals to save money include increasing student and staff ratios across the university as well as possible school mergers.

The Russell Group university is launching a formal consultation on the proposed changes, which will run for three months.

Final plans are expected to be considered by University Council in June.

Staff briefings were held on Tuesday and will continue throughout the week.

Prof Larner added: “I know that these proposals impact some staff more than others and they will cause a great deal of uncertainty and anxiety for those potentially impacted.

“We have done everything that we can to avoid reaching this position, but ultimately we know that annual rounds of cuts demoralise our staff, affect our students, and limit our ability to retain and grow new partnerships with our community here in the UK and elsewhere.

“We need to act now to ensure that we are able to deliver on the aspirations of our new strategy and have a viable university for the future.”

Commenting, Helen Whyley, executive director of RCN (Royal College of Nursing) Wales, said: “I am very concerned about Cardiff University’s proposal to close its School of Nursing.

“This proposal comes at a time when Wales is facing a severe nursing shortage, with thousands of vacancies placing immense pressure on an already overstretched workforce.

“Although the University has assured me that it is committed to honour places (for) this year’s nursing programmes, the proposed closure of such a prestigious institution programme will have a significant impact on the future of nursing in Wales.

“This decision has the potential to threaten the pipeline of registered nurses into the largest health board in Wales and undermines efforts to address the critical staffing crisis in the NHS and social care.”