Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Carlsberg agrees £3.3bn takeover of Robinsons maker Britvic

The Danish brewing giant will pay 1,315p per share to Britvic investors under the deal.

Henry Saker-Clark
Monday 08 July 2024 07:39
Danish beer group Carlsberg confirmed it has struck a deal with Pepsi that removes a potential block to its takeover swoop for Robinsons maker Britvic (Britvic/PA)
Danish beer group Carlsberg confirmed it has struck a deal with Pepsi that removes a potential block to its takeover swoop for Robinsons maker Britvic (Britvic/PA)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Danish brewing giant Carlsberg has agreed a £3.3 billion deal to buy Robinsons squash maker Britvic.

The UK soft drinks firm, which also makes J2O and Tango, told shareholders on Monday morning it will recommend the latest deal – which is valued at £4.1 billion when debts are taken into account – after rejecting a previous £3.1 billion offer.

Carlsberg will pay 1,315p per share to Britvic investors under the deal.

Carlsberg had an initial £3.1 billion deal rebuffed (Carlsberg/PA)
Carlsberg had an initial £3.1 billion deal rebuffed (Carlsberg/PA)

The brewing giant had been expected to return with a stronger offer after PepsiCo struck a deal with Carlsberg which would preserve Britvic’s bottling agreement with the US drinks giant in the event of a takeover.

Ian Durant, non-executive chairman of Britvic, said: “The proposed transaction creates an enlarged international group that is well-placed to capture the growth opportunities in multiple drinks sectors.”

In a separate deal on Monday, Carlsberg also agreed to take control of its UK brewing joint venture with Marston’s, the Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company, which makes brands including Hobgoblin and Pedigree.

Marston’s confirmed it will receive £206 million to sell Carlsberg its 40% stake in the venture.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in