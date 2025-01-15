Carlsberg’s £3.3bn takeover of Britvic approved by High Court judge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlsberg’s £3.3 billion deal to buy J2O maker Britvic has been approved by a High Court judge.

The Danish brewery, which also owns brands including 1664 and Brooklyn, plans to create a single integrated drinks business called Carlsberg Britvic following the takeover.

Britvic, based in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, employs around 4,500 people and also makes Robinsons squash and Tango.

The companies announced the agreement last July, saying it would create an “enlarged international group” that can expand into “multiple drinks sectors”.

Mr Justice Hildyard sanctioned the takeover at a short hearing on Wednesday, stating the scheme “could be and should be approved”.

Andrew Thornton KC, for Britvic, said in written submissions that the company was “the largest supplier of branded still soft drinks and the number two supplier of carbonated soft drinks in Great Britain”.

The hearing in London was told that the deal will see Britvic taken over by Carlsberg UK Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Carlsberg A/S, which Mr Thornton described as “one of the world’s largest international brewing groups” with a market capitalisation of 118 billion Danish kroner (£13 billion).

The acquisition was approved by Britvic’s shareholders last August, with the Competition and Markets Authority, Britain’s competition watchdog, giving it the green light in December.

Mr Thornton added that the scheme received a “unanimous recommendation” from Britvic’s directors, and “will not have any adverse impact on the interests of the company’s creditors”.

Carlsberg has previously said it believes the integration with Britvic can secure it £100 million in cost efficiencies a year.

It also announced that it would buy out Wolverhampton-based Marston’s, which makes Pedigree and Hobgoblin beers, from the joint venture brewing business run by the two firms for £206 million.

Britvic holds an exclusive licence with US partner PepsiCo to make and sell brands such as Pepsi, 7up and Lipton Ice Tea in the UK, which Mr Thornton told the court would continue following the takeover.