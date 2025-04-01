Carmakers and trade bodies fined almost £78m by UK watchdog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ten carmakers and two industry groups have been fined almost £78 million by the UK regulator for “colluding to restrict competition” over vehicle recycling.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the firms broke the law because they agreed not to compete with each other when advertising what percentage of their cars can be recycled.

The manufacturers that have reached a settlement with the CMA are BMW, Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, Peugeot Citroen, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Renault, Toyota, Vauxhall and Volkswagen.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (Acea) and the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT) were also involved in the illegal agreements.

The combined settlements total £77.7 million, with Ford facing an £18.5 million fine and BMW being hit with an £11.1 million penalty.

Lucilia Falsarella Pereira, senior director of competition enforcement at the CMA, said: “Agreeing with competitors the prices you’ll pay for a service or colluding to restrict competition is illegal and this can extend to how you advertise your products.

“This kind of collusion can limit consumers’ ability to make informed choices and lower the incentive for companies to invest in new initiatives.

“We recognise that competing businesses may want to work together to help the environment, in those cases our door is open to help them do so.”