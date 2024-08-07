Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Carpetright: List of 19 stores rescued by Bensons for Beds

Carpetright collapsed into administration last month.

Henry Saker-Clark
Wednesday 07 August 2024 17:53
Bensons for Beds has rescued 19 Carpetright shops (Carpetright/PA)
Bensons for Beds has rescued 19 Carpetright shops (Carpetright/PA) (PA Media)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Bensons for Beds has bought 19 former Carpetright stores in a rescue deal.

It comes weeks after the UK’s largest carpet retailer tumbled into administration.

Shortly after hiring administrators, Carpetright sold its brand, 54 shops and two warehouses to rival Tapi.

However, Bensons for Beds has now said it will save 19 of the more than 200 remaining stores Carpetright confirmed would shut their doors for good.

The bed retailer has purchased stores in the following locations:

– Aberdeen– Ashton-under-Lyne– Belfast– Bath– Canterbury– Edmonton, London– Eastbourne– Exeter– Gillingham– Irvine– Kettering– Old Kent Road, London– Oldbury, Birmingham– Portsmouth– Salisbury– Slough– Solihull– Sutton, London– Torquay

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in