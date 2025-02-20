Centrica sees earnings in British Gas supply arm more than halve in 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British Gas owner Centrica has revealed earnings in its household supply arm more than halved last year as profits continued to pull back following record highs seen during the energy crisis.

The group said underlying earnings in its British Gas energy supply division for households and businesses tumbled to £297 million last year, from £751 million in 2023.

Centrica said the majority of the fall was due to the absence of energy crisis allowance payments.

Regulator Ofgem allowed energy suppliers to recover costs that they had racked up during the crisis, but this came to an end last year.

Centrica also revealed it shed 70,000 household customers in the year, with its total residential customer base falling to 7.46 million in 2024 from 7.53 million in 2023.

The wider Centrica business reported a 40% drop in underlying operating profits to £1.55 billion for 2024, down sharply on the £2.75 billion the previous year.

On a statutory basis, Centrica’s operating profits fell to £1.70 billion from £6.51 billion in 2023.

The results come as energy experts Cornwall Insight this week forecast more bills pain for households, predicting an £85 rise in the Ofgem price cap to £1,823 in April.

Chief executive Chris O’Shea said it was a good year for Centrica, but stressed there was “so much more we can do”.

He added: “Looking ahead, I want to see Centrica continue to focus on the areas that make the biggest difference.

“We are investing in the energy transition, ensuring our customers have the energy they need, when they need it at a price they can afford.

“Everything we do must deliver an appropriate return, and our investments during 2024 demonstrate our ability to invest responsibly and profitably.”

The group added that earnings in its household supply business would recover to stand “within their medium-term sustainable adjusted operating profit ranges for 2025”.

The results showed its capital spending ramped up to £564 million in 2024 from £415 million in 2023.

It announced further returns for its army of small shareholders, with a 13% full-year dividend increase and an extra £500 million in share buybacks, taking the total program to £2 billion, which will be completed around the end of 2025.