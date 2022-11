Chancellor accused of pushing more people into poverty

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Chancellor has been accused of pushing more people into poverty or even onto the streets.

Lord Bird, founder of The Big Issue magazine, said austerity was too expensive for the country, warning that balancing the books in the short term means passing debts on to future generations.

He said: “The policies announced will only serve to push even more people into poverty and worse, onto the streets. We break the cycle of poverty and injustice now, not perpetuate it.

Nobody should be having to choose between feeding their children, keeping the house warm or paying the rent Lord Bird

“The last austerity destroyed generational opportunity. This country needs to act now and invest in putting a safety net around people to stop them falling into poverty and homelessness.

“Nobody should be having to choose between feeding their children, keeping the house warm or paying the rent.

“We need better-paid, more sustainable jobs, affordable and decent housing, and better rights for renters. By committing to programmes and policies that genuinely work for everyone, we can finally cut the throat of poverty and usher in a new era of shared economic prosperity.”

Gary Smith, GMB general secretary, said: “The Tories have crashed the economy but it’s working people who are paying the bill.

“The Chancellor has decided to double down on the failed politics of austerity, adding to everyone’s cost-of-living misery by increasing taxes and cutting money from essential public services.

“NHS workers from nurses and porters to paramedics, who put their lives on the line during the pandemic, are being thanked with a big real-terms pay cut.

“It’s clear the Government no longer believes in clapping key workers and prefers to stick two fingers up instead.

“This disgraceful Tory Government is out of ideas, out of time and should be out of office.”