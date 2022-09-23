Chancellor on collision course with unions over strikes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Chancellor has put himself on a collision course with trade unions by announcing plans to legislate to require them to put pay offers from employers to a vote of members.

Amid a wave of industrial action by hundreds of thousands of workers, he told the Commons it is “unacceptable” that strike action is causing so much disruption.

Other European countries had minimum service levels to stop “militant trade unions” closing down transport systems, he said.

Kwasi Kwarteng told MPs the Government would do the same, “and go further”, adding: “We will legislate to require unions to put pay offers to a member vote to ensure strikes can only be called once negotiations have genuinely broken down.”

The Government should be working towards a negotiated settlement in the national rail dispute, not seeking to make it even harder to take effective strike action Mick Lynch, RMT

Shortly after Mr Kwarteng made his comments, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association and Unite announced fresh strikes in a long-running rail dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

All the major rail unions are now taking strike action on October 1, threatening a complete shutdown of the network for the first time since the row flared earlier in the year.

Responding to the Chancellor’s comments, Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, said: “We already have the most severe anti-democratic trade union laws in western Europe and this latest threat will rightly enrage our members.

Frankly, having to ballot our members on pay offers before they can take industrial action will not make a blind bit of difference Manuel Cortes, TSSA

“The Government should be working towards a negotiated settlement in the national rail dispute, not seeking to make it even harder to take effective strike action.

“RMT and other unions will not sit idly by or meekly accept any further obstacles on their members exercising the basic human right to withdraw their labour.”

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the TSSA, said: “Unions are democratic organisations and industrial action only occurs as a last resort and after a postal ballot of members which also includes having to meet undemocratic thresholds.

“Frankly, having to ballot our members on pay offers before they can take industrial action will not make a blind bit of difference.

“If the offer is rubbish, it will still be rubbish whether our elected workplace reps have consulted our members on it or a ballot has taken place.

“This new Tory proposal will serve only to elongate disputes and generate greater anger among union members. It will do precisely nothing to encourage employers to come to the negotiating table with realistic offers.”