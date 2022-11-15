Jump to content

Christmas shoppers struggle with mammoth Tesco queue and crashing site

Posting on Twitter, one customer said: ‘I logged on at 5.59 (am) to get ready only to find over 135,000 in the queue already.’

Meg Hill
Tuesday 15 November 2022 06:53
Christmas shoppers struggle with mammoth Tesco queue and crashing site (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

People looking to secure a Tesco Christmas slot this morning have complained of a queue of over 100,000 by 6am and a crashing site.

Delivery Saver customers were told they could book a slot from 6am on November 15, but some complained that the queue was opened before the advertised time.

Posting on Twitter, one customer said: “I logged on at 5.59 (am) to get ready only to find over 135,000 in the queue already.”

By 6.13am, users were posting screenshots that showed the queue was up to 180,000 people.

I was 38,000 in the queue and the app 'refreshed' itself and now I'm number 178,000. You're having a laugh

Tesco customer

Others complained they spent time waiting in the queue only to be kicked out: “Hey @Tesco just sat for half an hour in your xmas queue and as soon as I reached the front of the queue I got kicked out and now the wait is an hour.”

Another said: “I was 38,000 in the queue and the app ‘refreshed’ itself and now I’m number 178,000. You’re having a laugh.”

Tesco has been contacted for comment.

