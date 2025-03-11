Cineworld founder Steve Wiener dies aged 73
The cinema chain said in a tribute on Tuesday that it was ‘deeply saddened’ by Mr Wiener’s death.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Cineworld founder Steve Wiener has died aged 73, the cinema chain said.
It said in a tribute on Tuesday that it was “deeply saddened” by Mr Wiener’s death.
The firm added: “Steve’s vision and unwavering dedication to providing the best possible moviegoing experience will continue to inspire us.
“We remain a company filled with people who continue Steve’s love of film and his passion for the brand. Long may this continue as we remember Steve and honour his legacy.
“He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working alongside him. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this time.”
The American’s career in the industry began with a student job as an usher before he rose through various roles to become vice president for Cineplex Odeon in New York City.
Wiener became managing director of Warner Bros in Europe in 1991 and four years later founded Cine-UK, which he developed into a chain of 34 cinemas before it was acquired by Blackstone in October 2004.
He stood down as chief executive in 2014.
Cineworld has 90 cinemas across the UK.