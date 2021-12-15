Cineworld shares plunge as Canadian court tells them to pay up £720 million
The cinema chain has been ordered to pay damages after pulling out of an agreed takeover by Canadian rival Cineplex.
Cineworld shares plunged nearly 30% on Wednesday after the cinema chain was ordered to pay 1.23 billion Canadian dollars (£720 million) by a court.
The payout was ordered after the chain was taken to court by jilted Canadian rival Cineplex following a decision by Cineworld not to go through with a takeover.
Cineplex alleged that Cineworld breached its obligations under their agreement and its duty of good faith after the deal was scrapped.
Cineworld had agreed to the takeover before the pandemic but cancelled it as lockdowns closed cinemas around the globe.
The Canadian firm claimed damages of up to 2.18 billion Canadian dollars (£1.28 billion), less the value of Cineplex shares retained by Cineplex shareholders.
But Cineworld argued that it had terminated the agreement because Cineplex breached a number of its covenants, leading to a counter-claim.
However, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled in favour of Cineplex and dismissed Cineworld’s claim.
The company said: “Cineworld disagrees with this judgment and will appeal the decision. Cineworld does not expect damages to be payable whilst any appeal is ongoing.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.