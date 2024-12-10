Cineworld to shut six more cinemas after restructuring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cineworld has said it will shut another six of its cinemas following a major restructuring process.

The cinema chain revealed the fresh closures after formally completing a restructuring plan it launched in the summer to shore up its finances, which had already seen it shut five cinemas.

It has now said it will also close six more locations; Castleford, Leigh, Middlesbrough, Northampton, Poole and Weymouth.

The leisure firm has not disclosed how many jobs will be impacted by the closures.

The move will leave Cineworld with 90 cinemas across the UK.

It shut sites in Glasgow Parkhead, Bedford, Loughborough, Yate and Swindon Regent Circus earlier this year as part of its restructuring programme.

It had also earmarked its Hinckley cinemas for closure, but this was granted a reprieve after a new property deal was agreed.

Cineworld’s restructuring also resulted in reduced rents at a raft of other UK sites, helping to increase cost savings across the business.

The company said it has improved its financial position by also securing additional funds, including £40 million in liquidity.

It also plans to invest around £35 million across its estate, particularly in refurbishing existing cinemas.

Javier Sotomayor, president of Cineworld International, said: “The successful completion of our restructuring plan, achieved with the crucial support of our landlords, protects thousands of jobs across the UK and provides us with the financial stability to continue investing in delivering extraordinary experiences for our valued customers.

“This milestone sets the stage for a brighter future, enabling Cineworld to continue sharing joy in communities across the UK for many years to come.”

It comes amid a busy period for the film industry, with a recent major releases including Wicked, Gladiator II, Paddington In Peru and Moana 2.