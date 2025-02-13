CMA pledges to speed up decisions to support Government growth push

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The competition watchdog has said it plans to speed up its decisions on deals, amid pressure from the Government for the regulator to be less risk averse.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said it plans to deliver a “step change” in how it operates within the coming months.

It is among regulators which have faced demands from the Government to help its ambitions to accelerate economic growth.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds is set to say on Thursday that the CMA should focus on creating a “more competitive business environment with less burdensome regulation”.

In a new “strategic steer” aimed at the watchdog, the Department for Business and Trade said its approach should “reflect the need to enhance the attractiveness of the UK as a destination for international investment”.

It follows previous criticism of the CMA, including from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, after businesses complained it intervenes too much in deals.

At an investment summit in October, Sir Keir said the Government “will make sure that every regulator in this country, especially our economic and competition regulators, takes growth as seriously as this room does”.

The CMA was also publicly criticised by Microsoft after it initially blocked the tech firm’s planned takeover of gaming giant Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said in 2023 that the UK was “bad for business”, although the deal was eventually given the green light.

On Thursday, the CMA said it will focus on four areas as part of a plan to support the Government’s growth ambitions: pace, predictability, proportionality and process.

A robust, independent competition regime should both drive growth and investment and uphold consumer interests Sarah Cardell, CMA chief executive

As part of this, the regulator said it plans to complete a pre-notification phase on its probes within 40 working days, compared with a current average of 65.

It also plans to reduce the target time of “straightforward Phase 1” investigations from 35 working days to 25.

The organisation said its success will require “the willingness of businesses and advisers to engage constructively and co-operatively”.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “A robust, independent competition regime should both drive growth and investment and uphold consumer interests.

“The draft strategic steer provides helpful clarity on the CMA’s priorities and how we should work independently within our statutory framework.

“It is pragmatic, workable and reflects the fact that our operating environment has changed.

“We have today set out a programme of rapid, meaningful changes to our mergers process which will enhance business and investor confidence and enable us to continue protecting effective competition for the benefit of UK businesses and consumers.”