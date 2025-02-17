Community Fibre broadband service restored after outage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Service has been restored to all customers of broadband provider Community Fibre following an outage on Monday, the company said.

The firm was hit by a problem late on Monday morning, with thousands of customers reporting being unable to access the internet.

At the time, the internet provider said it was “working on a solution” and apologised to customers for the disruption.

Early on Monday evening, the company said it had now solved the issue and service had been restored to all its customers.

“The outage that affected many customers today has now been resolved,” a company spokesperson told the PA news agency.

“We apologise to all the customers that suffered a loss of service this afternoon.”

The company had previously confirmed engineers were continuing to work on the issue, but did not specify what had caused it.

Service status website Downdetector said Community Fibre users began reporting issues with internet access late on Monday morning, with the number of reports of an issue quickly spiking to over 10,000.

In a full statement published on its website, Community Fibre confirmed “network issues” were “affecting multiple customers”.

“Some customers may be experiencing disruption to their service,” the statement said.

“Our engineers are aware of this issue and working on a solution as their top priority.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience.”

The broadband provider has more than 300,000 customers, mainly across London and the surrounding areas.

Many customers took to social media to report issues with the firm’s service, with Community Fibre replying to some that it was working on a “fix” as a “top priority”.