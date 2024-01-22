Compass serves up £475m deal to buy Kew Gardens caterer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Catering giant Compass Group has struck a £475 million deal to buy CH&Co, the hospitality provider for venues such as Kew Gardens.

On Monday, the world’s largest food services firm said it has “signed an agreement” to take control of its private equity-backed rival.

CH&Co, which generates annual revenues of around £450 million, operates catering services across a raft of sectors including business, sport and leisure, education and culture, with the Royal Opera House also among clients.

The deal, which will need regulatory approval, will bring around 10,000 employees into Compass Group.

Dominic Blakemore, group chief executive of Compass, said: “CH&CO is a highly regarded food service business in our industry.

“This proposed acquisition combines the best of the two companies: our shared passion for people, great food, and focus on sustainability.

“With CH&Co’s strong brand identity and a broad geographic reach, we would be able to further enhance our customer proposition, helping us capitalise on the significant growth potential in the market.”

Compass has said it will bring CH&Co’s portfolio of companies, which include Gather & Gather, Vacherin and Company of Cooks, into its own group of brands.

CH&Co chief executive Bill Toner said: “We’re delighted that Compass wants to acquire CH&Co.

“The prospect of joining a leading global provider of food services offers huge potential for us and our clients.

“Creativity and innovation are skills that we share with Compass and food is at the heart of everything we do.

“Both businesses have strong and complementary brands, and, subject to regulatory approval, there is a great opportunity for us to learn from each other and to build an even more exciting future together.”