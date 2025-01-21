Competition watchdog chairman ‘ousted’ by Government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chairman of the UK’s competition regulator, Marcus Bokkerink, has left his job amid reports that he was ousted by Government ministers for not focusing enough on growth.

A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed on Tuesday that Mr Bokkerink was no longer in his role at the Competition and Markets Authority.

The departure was first reported by the Financial Times, citing sources saying Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds had intervened on Monday evening.

The Department of Business and Trade reportedly told Mr Bokkerink that the regulator was not sufficiently focused on promoting economic growth.

Mr Bokkerink was appointed as chairman in 2022 by then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, having previously been a senior partner at consulting giant Boston Consulting.

CMA chairs can usually serve up to a five-year term.

Doug Gurr, the director of the Natural History Museum, has reportedly been appointed as the new interim chair. Mr Gurr is also the former country manager of Amazon UK.

The watchdog has faced criticism of late, including from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, after complaints from businesses that it intervenes too much on deals.

At an investment summit in October, Sir Keir said the Government “will make sure that every regulator in this country, especially our economic and competition regulators, takes growth as seriously as this room does”.

The CMA was also publicly criticised by Microsoft after the watchdog initially blocked the tech firm’s planned takeover of the gaming giant Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft’s president Brad Smith said in 2023 that the UK was “bad for business”, though the deal was eventually given the green light.

It comes after Rachel Reeves urged regulators to “tear down” red tape in a bid for stronger economic growth.

The Chancellor and the Business Secretary met with bosses of watchdogs earlier in January.

Ms Reeves told the bosses that they must “tear down regulatory barriers” in an effort to support business investment and innovation to boost the UK’s growth prospects.

The CMA and the business department have been approached for comment.