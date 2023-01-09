‘Constructive’ meeting between RMT, train operators and Government

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A meeting between the biggest rail workers’ union, train operators and the Government, aimed at resolving the bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, has been described as “constructive”.

Leaders of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) met employers and rail minister Huw Merriman following the latest industrial action, which crippled services last week.

Today's meeting with RMT representatives and employers was constructive; we discussed the challenges facing the rail industry and the best ways to address them Rail minister Huw Merriman

Mr Merriman said: “Today’s meeting with RMT representatives and employers was constructive; we discussed the challenges facing the rail industry and the best ways to address them.

“Passengers, businesses and those who value our railway want an end to these disruptive strikes, so the negotiating parties should now resume intensive talks to find a resolution.”

Mr Merriman also met officials from the drivers’ union Aslef, which is in dispute over pay.

No further strikes have been announced but there is little sign of the deadlock being broken soon.