Consultants to meet with Government with a view to end strikes

Consultants will meet with the Government “in a hope to find a resolution” to the row leading to strikes in England, officials have said.

Top hospital doctors have said they will not call any more strikes until November to allow time for talks.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said Health Secretary Steve Barclay has responded to the British Medical Association (BMA) consultants’ committee and agreed to a meeting.

A spokesperson said “headline pay will not be on the table” but did not rule out other incentives.

“We have agreed to meet the BMA consultants’ committee following their commitment to pause strike action, in the hope we will find a resolution and end the dispute,” they said.

“We have been clear headline pay will not be on the table. Doctors have already received a fair and reasonable pay rise as recommended by the independent pay review body, which we’ve accepted in full.

“This means doctors who started their hospital training this year have received a 10.3% pay increase, with the average junior doctor getting 8.8% and consultants 6%, alongside generous reforms to their pensions – the BMA’s number one ask.”

Dr Vishal Sharma, chair of the BMA consultants committee, said: “Following our letter indicating we would pause strike dates and requesting the Government enter negotiations with us, we have now received an invitation to talks with the Department for Health and Social Care.

“The BMA consultants committee has been clear that reform of the broken pay review process is essential to resolving this dispute and that the reformed pay review body is to make truly independent recommendations on pay in order to correct for the losses that consultants have experienced that have resulted in the current workforce crisis.

“We will be expecting to discuss and explore other solutions in the forthcoming talks.

“It is good to see the Government is willing to come to the table and it is vital that they commit to serious negotiations with a view to bringing this avoidable dispute to a conclusion.”

It comes after a wave of strikes caused severe disruption across the NHS.

More than a million appointments, operations and procedures have been rescheduled as a result of the current wave of industrial action, including walkouts by nurses, paramedics and other health staff.

Doctors have been out on strike for the equivalent of a whole month in 2023, NHS leaders have said.

Many health bosses have implored both sides to enter talks, with particular concerns raised about the prospect of industrial action over the winter, which is a busy period for the NHS.

At the start of October, consultants and junior doctors in England staged a three-day joint strike, providing emergency cover only.

Medics wrote to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on October 2.

The letter, signed by consultants committee chair Dr Vishal Sharma, said: “Currently, consultants have not announced further strike dates and, in an attempt to reach a resolution, we are willing not to call further strikes for four weeks to facilitate negotiations taking place.

“We are also willing to involve (conciliation service) Acas to conciliate a resolution and would encourage you to accept this offer.”