Co-op announces first Aldi price match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Co-op is to match Aldi prices for the first time on more than 100 everyday products, claiming it is the largest move of its kind across UK convenience stores.

The lower prices will be available to the retailer’s member customers and, for them, will see a pint of Co-op milk fall from 95p to 85p and Co-op medium free-range eggs and a tiger bloomer loaf of bread both drop 20p to £1.45.

The retailer said more than one million members bought at least one of the price-matched products every week, including Co-op branded fresh fruit, vegetables, meat, chicken and dairy.

The new prices will be available across all of the Co-op’s 2,400 shops and on “quick commerce” delivery platforms including Shop.coop website, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Co-op managing director Matt Hood said: “I am very clear that, in this current economic climate, price is most often the deciding food shopping factor for our members and customers.

“Price has often been perceived as the Achilles heel of convenience shopping, but this new initiative will change that and show there is no compromise in value, quality, or range to shopping conveniently.”

The retailer currently has six million customers signed up to its membership scheme, which costs £1.

Tesco has recently slashed the number of products included in its Aldi price match campaign from 790 as of August 2024 to 645 last month, The Grocer trade magazine reported.

Asda has also scrapped its own Aldi and Lidl price match initiative after 12 months as it focuses on its own “great prices” rather than those of its competitors.