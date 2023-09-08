Costa Coffee recalls sandwiches and wraps amid fears they contain ‘small stones’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Costa Coffee is recalling a number of sandwiches and wraps from its shops over fears they could contain stones.

The coffee shop chain warned customers over four of its lunch products in a Food Standards Agency announcement.

The agency said that the items were being pulled from stores “because they may contain small stones”.

It added: “This may present a choking hazard and are unsafe to eat.”

The company said it is taking the issue “extremely seriously” and apologised to customers.

The Costa products being recalled are the chicken and bacon caesar wrap, southern fried chicken wrap, chicken salad sandwich and BLT sandwich.

It has specifically recalled these products with use by dates from between Wednesday September 6 and Friday September 8.

“We are advising customers not to consume these products,” the Food Standards Agency added.

“Any customers in possession of these products can return them to their nearest store where a full refund will be given.”

A Costa Coffee spokeswoman said: “Costa Coffee is recalling four savoury items.

“We have been notified by our supplier of a possible presence of small stones that could be a choking hazard if consumed.

“Customers who bought any of the products listed should not eat them and instead, please return to a store, with or without a receipt, for a full refund.

“We take this matter extremely seriously and sincerely apologise for any concern this recall has caused.”