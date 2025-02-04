Crest Nicholson swings to loss after ‘disappointing’ year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has slumped to a loss after a “very tough and disappointing” year.

The group swung to a £143.7 million pre-tax loss for the year to October 31 against profits of £23.1 million the previous year.

Crest saw the number of homes completed drop 7.3% to 1,873 and revenues fall 6% to £618.2 million.

This has been a very tough and disappointing year for the business Crest Nicholson chief executive Martyn Clark

Recently-appointed chief executive Martyn Clark said that, alongside wider market woes, the firm was also hit by previous failures to identify and implement appropriate internal controls, which he said “significantly” affected its financial performance.

“This has been a very tough and disappointing year for the business,” he said.

Mr Clark took the reins in June last year, during a period in which rival Bellway was trying to buy the firm, with the company turning down a series of takeover bids.

He also said the tough year came a result of high interest rates and subdued consumer confidence.

“While economic and political challenges persist, I am cautiously optimistic about the year ahead,” he said.

Crest is hopeful that the market will stabilise more over the second half of 2025 thanks to pent-up demand, but warned that expectations for the Bank of England to cut interest rates at a slower pace is hampering buyer demand.

It forecast that, on an underlying basis, profits over the year ahead are expected to be in the range of £28 million to £38 million, against £22.4 million reported in 2023-24.

Early indicators ... are encouraging, though we remain mindful of macroeconomic uncertainty and the pace of interest rate reductions and the impact this may have on 2025 profitability Crest Nicholson chief executive Martyn Clark

Crest said: “Recent weeks have shown an ongoing incremental improvement in sales performance, supported by encouraging early indicators such as increased website visits and follow-up appointments.

“However, the slower-than-anticipated pace of interest rate reductions continues to weigh on the ability to convert indications of interest and is tempering the housing market recovery.”

The Bank of England is widely expected to cut rates on Thursday from 4.75% to 4.5% amid lower inflation and faltering UK economic growth.

But rates have been falling at a slower rate than first expected, due in part to stubborn inflation and rising wages, which has hit the housebuilding sector.

Mr Clark said: “Early indicators, including increased customer interest and inquiries and sales rates in January, are encouraging, though we remain mindful of macroeconomic uncertainty and the pace of interest rate reductions and the impact this may have on 2025 profitability, which remains below long-term averages.”