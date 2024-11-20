Crest Nicholson to build fewer low-margin homes after profit hit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson is to focus less on building low-margin homes, like affordable housing, as it seeks to combat a slump in profits.

The housebuilder said it is trying to “trade out” of lower margin sites, after warning on earnings because a high proportion of the homes it built this year were classed as affordable.

Chief executive Martyn Clark promised “a year of transition” for the company, adding: “We will focus more on private sales and prioritise value over volume to enhance returns and margins.”

Crest Nicholson forecast that annual profit for its most recent financial year, which ended in October, will be at the lower end of previous forecasts.

Economists have long warned that Britain has a lack of affordable housing, partly caused by the fact cheaper homes are less lucrative for builders.

Labour has said it wants to build 1.5 million new homes in five years, a target which real estate group Savills recently warned it would miss without more grant funding for affordable homes.

Crest Nicholson said it built 1,873 homes this year and that about 45% of them were classed as affordable or designed for private renters, less than the Government’s target of half.

The figure is down on the 2,020 homes it built the year before, with Crest citing “affordability concerns” hitting private open market sales.

Mr Clark took the reins in June, during a period in which rival Bellway was trying to buy it, with the company turning down a series of takeover bids.

He suggested on Wednesday that recent cuts to interest rates by the Bank of England had made the economic outlook for Crest “more favourable”.

The Government’s attempts to bring in reforms to the planning system to enable more building had also helped the broader landscape, he said.