Crispin Odey rejoins hedge fund after leaving amid misconduct claims in 2023

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has rejoined his firm that he left in 2023 after sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against him.

Mr Odey was appointed as a director of Odey Asset Management in late September, according to filings with Companies House, the UK’s official registry.

At the same time, the London-based company also changed its address to a site in Chelsea which Bloomberg News reported to be Mr Odey’s residential property.

Odey AM is still a registered company, but it is no longer allowed to manage customer money, after it applied to cancel its authorised status with the Financial Conduct Authority.

Founded in 1991, Mr Odey’s firm made headlines for its big bets on the British economy, making hundreds of millions of pounds from the Brexit vote in 2016.

His hedge fund empire quickly fell apart after the Financial Times (FT) newspaper reported sexual harassment and assault complaints in June 2023.

They included claims from several women, who reportedly had social or professional relationships with Mr Odey, that they had been abused or harassed by him, with some alleging he sexually assaulted them.

Mr Odey has previously denied the allegations against him, telling the FT they were “rubbish”. In May, he sued the FT for libel. He has called himself the victim of a “witch hunt”.

Days after the accusations were published on June 8 last year, Mr Odey left his position at Odey AM, while fund managers and clients left for rival firms in the weeks and months following.

The FCA said it would not be taking regulatory or enforcement action against the firm, but an investigation into Mr Odey is still ongoing. Under the UK’s rules, he is still allowed to register as a company director.

On the same day that Mr Odey was re-appointed at Odey AM, on September 27, nine former partners officially resigned from the company, the filings showed.

It is unclear why Mr Odey has rejoined the entity. His fortune, valued at about £561 million according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is thought to be mostly tied up in the business.

Odey AM has been approached for comment.