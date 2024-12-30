Crispin Odey suing Financial Times for £79m in libel damages, documents show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey is seeking at least £79 million in damages from the Financial Times (FT) after suing the publication for libel, documents filed at the High Court show.

Mr Odey began legal action against the FT in May over four articles published in 2023, which contained allegations that he had sexually assaulted multiple women.

The accusations led to Mr Odey leaving his position at Odey Asset Management (OAM), the hedge fund he founded, days later, although he has since returned to the firm.

Five women are separately suing him over alleged misconduct between 1995 and 2023.

The claimant has suffered very serious harm to his reputation as a result of the publication of the articles complained of and is likely to continue to do so until he achieves vindication through these proceedings Adam Speker KC

Mr Odey has previously denied the allegations against him, telling the FT they were “rubbish”. The paper said in May that it would be “vigorously defending” its reporting.

In documents related to the libel battle filed at the High Court, seen by the PA news agency on Monday, Mr Odey’s lawyers claimed he had suffered a “very significant financial loss” as a result of the articles, but that he “will limit his claim to the sum of £79 million”.

Adam Speker KC, for Mr Odey, said: “The articles complained of made allegations against the claimant of a gravely defamatory nature, including allegations of clearly criminal conduct.”

He continued: “The claimant has suffered very serious harm to his reputation as a result of the publication of the articles complained of and is likely to continue to do so until he achieves vindication through these proceedings.”

He added: “The claimant has suffered serious distress and embarrassment as a result of the publication of the articles complained of.”

The four articles at the centre of the legal action were published between June and July 2023.

The FT claimed in June that it had spoken to “13 women who said they had been abused by Odey”, and in July said a further six had made allegations that he “sexually assaulted or harassed them”.

OAM, which was founded in 1991, was then wound down after several banks cut ties after the accusations first came to light, although it remained a registered company.

We stand by our reporting and look forward to vigorously defending it Financial Times

Records from Companies House, the UK’s official register, showed that Mr Odey was reappointed a director of the firm in late September, with nine former partners officially resigning from the company on the same day.

Mr Speker said in court documents that Mr Odey “has been unable to find alternative employment” since the first FT article was published on June 8 last year, meaning he had lost future earnings “estimated in the sum of £144 million”.

The FT must file its defence of the claim by the end of January 2025, with a further hearing in the case expected at a later date.

In a statement in May, the publication said: “Our investigative journalism about Mr Odey was carefully prepared and publication was in the public interest.

“We stand by our reporting and look forward to vigorously defending it.”