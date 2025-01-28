Cult London cinema threatened with closure amid battle with landlord

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cult London cinema has warned it is at risk of closure and faces the threat of redevelopment by its landlord.

The independent Prince Charles Cinema off Leicester Square, which has been praised by the likes of filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, said it believes its landlords are using “significant financial resources to intimidate us”.

The cinema was founded in 1962 and attracts more than 250,000 customers a year.

It said on Tuesday that efforts to renew its lease, which is due to expire in September 2025, at a market rate, have been challenged by its landlord, Zedwell LSQ Ltd, and its ultimate parent company, Criterion Capital.

We believe that these tactics amount to an attempt by the landlord and Criterion Capital to use their significant financial resources to intimidate us, regardless of our legal entitlement Prince Charles Cinema

Criterion is owned by billionaire developer Asif Aziz and owns a number of hotels and other properties in the West End.

The cinema said the landlord has also demanded a new clause which, if triggered, would leave the cinema homeless with just six months’ notice.

It added that Criterion has continually rejected requests for negotiation.

In a petition signed by more than 18,000 shortly after it launched, it said it believes the landlord is seeking planning permission to redevelop the cinema site.

A spokeswoman for the cinema said: “We are one of the last remaining independent cinemas in central London, receiving no public funding and attracting over 250,000 customers a year at a time when the industry is struggling.

“We are disappointed that our landlords Zedwell LSQ Ltd and their parent company Criterion Capital have demanded the inclusion of a break clause that would require us to vacate the premises at six months notice, should they receive planning permission to redevelop the building, which we interpret as a clear intention to do so.

“Moreover, the landlord is also demanding a rent far above market rate and at a level which no cinema proprietor would consider reasonable, and is refusing to supply any information to back this up.

“We believe that these tactics amount to an attempt by the landlord and Criterion Capital to use their significant financial resources to intimidate us, regardless of our legal entitlement.”

The cinema said it is currently pursuing legal proceedings to contest the landlord’s valuation of the lease.

Criterion Capital has been contacted for comment.