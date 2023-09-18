Cunard and P&O boosting wifi with Elon Musk’s satellites

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cunard and P&O Cruises are improving wifi on their ships through a satellite internet service owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

The cruise lines, both part of the Carnival group, said connectivity and bandwidth will be boosted across their fleets under a deal with Starlink, operated by SpaceX.

Starlink is due to be available in public spaces and cabins on Cunard ships Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth by the end of the year.

The line’s newest ship, Queen Anne, will launch with the service in May 2024.

Starlink will make it even easier for our guests and colleagues to stay connected Paul Ludlow, Carnival UK

P&O Cruises ships Britannia and Azura have already introduced Starlink to public spaces on board, and the service will be available in public spaces and cabins on Arvia, Iona, Ventura, Arcadia and Aurora by the end of 2023.

Carnival UK president Paul Ludlow said: “Sharing unforgettable moments with friends and family back at home is an important part of any holiday.

“Whether it’s uploading a picture of a sunset as you sail away from a newly-discovered destination or catching up with the news, live events or content from home, Starlink will make it even easier for our guests and colleagues to stay connected.”

Starlink vice president of commercial sales Jonathan Hofeller said: “High-speed internet is critical to our modern lifestyle both at home and when travelling.

“We’re excited that P&O Cruises and Cunard guests and crew will benefit from an improved wifi service on board wherever they are in the world.”