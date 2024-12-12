Currys boss says price rises ‘inevitable’ due to Budget cost increases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The boss of Currys has said price rises will be “inevitable” as it prepares to face £32 million in extra costs due to the autumn Budget.

Alex Baldock, group chief executive of the electronics chain, also warned that policies announced by the Chancellor in October will “depress investment and hiring” plans.

It is the latest retail business to indicate that some shoppers will see a knock-on effect from increases to business National Insurance contributions and an increase in the minimum wage.

Currys said it predicts £21 million in extra costs linked to National Insurance and the minimum wage, a further £9 million in costs passed through from partner businesses and an extra £2 million in business rates costs.

One highlight is rising demand for AI laptops, where we enjoy over 75% market share in the UK Alex Baldock, Currys

Mr Baldock said the group still expects to grow profits this financial year “despite new and unwelcome headwinds from UK government policy”.

He added: “These will add cost quickly and materially, depress investment and hiring, boost automation and offshoring, and make some price rises inevitable.”

The electronics and white goods retailer revealed that group revenues increased by 1% to £3.92 billion for the half-year to October 26, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Currys, which runs 715 stores, said “strong” sales in the UK helped to offset a modest decline in its Nordics business.

UK like-for-like revenues increased by 5%, with total revenues climbing to £2.34 billion in the region.

The group also revealed that it reduced its pre-tax loss for the half-year to £10 million, from a £44 million pre-tax loss a year earlier.

It has said trading is in line with expectations in the run up to Christmas amid strong demand for AI-related products.

Mr Baldock said: “We were well prepared for our peak trading period, with healthy stock and market-beating, best-ever deals that show our unmatched importance to suppliers.

“We’re trading in line with expectations. One highlight is rising demand for AI laptops, where we enjoy over 75% market share in the UK.”