Currys launches Xbox console repairs programme

Gamers can now have their Xbox consoles repaired at Currys, as part of a new deal between the retailer and the console’s maker, Microsoft.

The new repairs programme makes the electronics retailer the first Xbox Authorised Service Provider (ASP) in the UK and Ireland – with consumers previously needing to go through Microsoft channels for official servicing and repairs.

The retailer said gamers will be able to have their console repaired regardless of where it was purchased or whether it is in or out of warranty.

The initiative will enable console owners to get in-person help at a Currys store or book a repair at the retailer’s tech repair centre in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

It said the new scheme, which follows a similar programme for Microsoft’s Surface laptops introduced last year, was part of its commitment to tackle electronic waste.

Lindsay Haselhurst, chief operating officer at Currys, said: “We are so proud to see our repair partnership with Microsoft flourish.

“It’s collaborations like this that help us to help more customers enjoy their tech for longer.

“This is good news for players, opening up a huge network to get their tech fixed; it’s good news for Currys, helping to change the consumer relationship with tech for the better; and it’s good news for the planet, and the battle to combat the UK’s e-waste crisis.”