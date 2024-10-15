De La Rue sees shares jump after striking deal to sell its authentication arm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bank note printer De La Rue has seen its shares surge after announcing plans to sell its authentication arm in a deal worth £300 million, sparking the breakup of the firm.

Shares in the 200-year-old group jumped 15% in afternoon trading on Tuesday as it revealed the proposed sale to US-based firm Crane NXT.

It comes after De La Rue cautioned in July over its ability to continue as a going concern due to the payment of a loan due in July next year.

The sale of our authentication division to Crane NXT represents a substantial step forward Clive Whiley, De La Rue chairman

De La Rue said at the time it was hoping the sale of its authentication arm would allow it to repay the loan, but that there was uncertainty over the timing of any potential deal.

The deal announced on Tuesday will allow it to repay the loan “in full”, while also helping reduce the funding deficit on its former defined benefit pension scheme, according to De La Rue.

Clive Whiley, chairman of De La Rue, said: “The sale of our authentication division to Crane NXT represents a substantial step forward on our route to realise the underlying intrinsic value of the De La Rue business for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

He added: “Completion of the sale will allow us to repay our existing revolving credit facility in full ahead of its maturity on 1 July 2025 and will provide a springboard to unlock further intrinsic value as we move to find a long-term funding solution for the group’s legacy defined benefit pension scheme.

“In addition, we will be able to focus fully on building and growing our world-leading currency business.”

Aaron Saak, Crane NXT’s president and chief executive, said: “Protection from counterfeiting and illicit trade is a priority for governments and leading commercial product brands.

“This acquisition expands our technology capabilities and will drive profitable growth in new markets.”

The deal is expected to complete in the first half of 2025.

De La Rue remains in talks with suitors over the sales of its currency business.

De La Rue – which prints banknotes for the Bank of England and other central banks across the world – put its divisions up for sale after a strategic review launched at the end of last year, revealing in May that it was in discussions with a number of possible bidders.

It followed a difficult time for the Basingstoke-based group, which has been hit as demand for notes slumped after banks globally stockpiled cash during the pandemic, while online banking and contactless payments have soared in popularity.