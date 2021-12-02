Deliveroo founder Will Shu sells £47m in shares to pay tax bill

The firm’s chief financial officer Adam Miller also sold shares to satisfy tax liabilities.

Henry Saker-Clark
Thursday 02 December 2021 12:58
Will Shu, founder and chief executive of Deliveroo, has sold £47m in shares (Parsons Media/Deliveroo/PA)
Will Shu, founder and chief executive of Deliveroo, has sold £47m in shares (Parsons Media/Deliveroo/PA)

The founder of Deliveroo Will Shu, has sold £47 million of stock in the company to pay off a tax liability.

The takeaway delivery app business confirmed in a filing on Thursday morning that Mr Shu and the firm’s chief financial officer, Adam Miller, both sold shares to satisfy tax bills.

Mr Miller sold close to £2 million worth of Class A shares, the company said.

Mr Shu, who is also chief executive officer of Deliveroo, sold 16.9 million shares at 278p each, representing a 4% discount against Wednesday’s closing price.

As part of the conditions attached to their stakes in the business, both Mr Shu and Mr Miller were required to sell the shares to settle tax liabilities, but will both be rewarded with new Class B shares.

Recommended

The founder was handed more than £62.5 million in stock under the terms of his share agreement.

Meanwhile, Mr Miller was handed £2.3 million in stock as part of the process.

In a statement, Deliveroo stressed that “neither Will Shu nor Adam Miller will retain any net proceeds as a result of the proposed transaction”.

The sale took place using exemptions to the lock-up on the executives’ shares following its initial public offering (IPO) earlier this year, which stops original shareholders selling stock within a year of the float.

Shares in the company have struggled since its 390p per share launch on the London Stock Exchange in March.

Shares in the company briefly recovered to their float price in August, but have fallen once again in recent months.

The shares fell by 8.1% to 266.5p after early trading on Thursday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in