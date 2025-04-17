Deliveroo order growth improves but customer numbers remain sluggish

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deliveroo has reported faster order growth, but struggled to pick up more monthly UK customers in the first part of this year.

The delivery app said order growth reached 7% in the first three months of 2025, an acceleration from 6% in the final segment of last year.

Meanwhile gross transaction value last year, meaning the total cost of people’s baskets plus delivery fees, was up 9% compared with the same period in 2024.

Founder Will Shu described it as a “strong start” to the year, adding: “We continue to have confidence in delivering our guidance for 2025 whilst, like many others, remaining mindful of the uncertain macroeconomic environment.”

Nonetheless, the figures come at a tricky time for delivery apps, with consumer confidence low across the UK, and growing competition in the market after Just Eat Takeaway was bought by the investment firm Prosus earlier in the year.

And Deliveroo is still dealing with sluggish UK user growth, after the app lost monthly average customers in the UK between the final quarter of last year and the first segment of 2025.

Monthly average customers across the UK and Ireland was four million, down from 4.1 million at the end of 2024 and the same figure as the first quarter of 2023.

The figure was a slight improvement compared with the first quarter of last year, while monthly average customers across its entire global operation was 7 million, up 4% year-on-year.

Deliveroo also recently sold its Hong Kong arm, while it is continuing to branch out into grocery shopping as well as takeaway food orders.

The firm added the likes of Ann Summers, The Perfume Shop and Not On The High Street to its shopping ranges in the last year as it continued to expand its offering beyond food.

About one sixth of Deliveroo’s income was from retail and grocery, but Mr Shu told the PA news agency in March that it could grow to more than half eventually.