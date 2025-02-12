Deloitte UK signals splits with Trump’s US over diversity commitments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of Deloitte UK has signalled a split with the firm’s US arm by reaffirming its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) targets.

Chief executive Richard Houston emailed staff on Tuesday saying the accounting giant’s UK operations will stay “committed to our diversity goals”, the PA news agency understands.

The UK office will continue to report annually on its inclusion progress and to run its diversity networks, he wrote.

It comes after the Financial Times reported that Deloitte’s US staff have been told the firm plans to “sunset” its diversity goals.

The diversity, equity and inclusion webpage on the firm’s US site, which called DEI “core to our values”, appears to have been taken down, with the URL redirecting users to the homepage.

The move marks the latest demonstration of corporate America returning to more conservative stances following Donald Trump’s election victory.

The likes of Meta, Google, Amazon, Accenture, Bloomberg and McDonald’s have already scrapped DEI initiatives, watered down language in company reports that could be seen as “woke”, or pulled out of industry climate groups.

But at Deloitte UK, Mr Houston insisted that events in the “external landscape do not change our commitment to building an inclusive culture”.

open image in gallery Deloitte has resigned as the auditor of Polymetal International due to the mining giant’s ties to Russia (Alamy/PA)

In a further indication of a split, the UK site’s DEI page remains live, sharing the message that DEI principles remain “embedded across our core policies, processes, and leadership representation goals, to ensure that all our people understand their role in fostering an inclusive environment and feel safe to speak up”.

Wider questions remain over the extent to which the US shift will affect diversity culture across the Atlantic, especially in the offices of multinationals.

Firms operating in the UK must continue to comply with the country’s equality laws.

Meanwhile, in a policy direction that contrasts with the US, the Labour Government is planning to bolster DEI protections, including introducing mandatory ethnicity pay gap reporting and strengthening employment rights.

But British business groups and experts have said the changing American corporate culture could still cascade into UK offices.

PA has contacted Deloitte UK and US for comment.