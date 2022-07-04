DHL to create 3,500 jobs through investment plan

DHL said it will invest more than £190 million into creating 10 new collection and delivery depots across the UK, and expanding 20 existing sites.

Danielle Desouza
Tuesday 05 July 2022 00:01
DHL is set to invest £482m across its UK e-commerce operation (DHL/PA)
DHL is set to invest £482m across its UK e-commerce operation (DHL/PA)

German logistics company DHL is set to create 3,500 jobs through the expansion and creation of depots across the UK.

DHL said it will invest more than £190 million into creating 10 new collection and delivery depots across the UK, and expanding 20 existing sites, which will create 3,500 jobs.

The investment forms part of DHL’s plan to expand its UK e-commerce operation – DHL Parcel UK – through a £482 million cash boost.

It comes after the company witnessed a 40% rise in volumes since the start of 2020, following a boom in its e-commerce division.

Nearly half of the money will be used to build the SEGRO Park Coventry Gateway, a hub south of Coventry airport, in the West Midlands, which can hold up to 500,000 items per day and will produce more than 600 new jobs in administration and manufacturing.

Recommended

This investment is a real demonstration of the excellent work our people and partners have delivered over the past two years to get us to the level of growth where major expansion is required to meet customer demand

Peter Fuller, DHL Parcel UK

The building will also be environmentally friendly, as it has design features including solar panels and LED lighting, as well as electric vehicle charging points.

It forms part of the company’s sustainability strategy, which will see DHL spend seven billion euros (£6.02 billion) on sustainable fuel and clean technologies by 2030.

Peter Fuller, chief financial officer of DHL Parcel UK, said: “This investment is a real demonstration of the excellent work our people and partners have delivered over the past two years to get us to the level of growth where major expansion is required to meet customer demand.

E-commerce is going to continue to shape the world around us, this investment, along with the strength of the DHL brand and our leading approach to digitalisation and sustainability will put us in a strong position to take advantage of market growth.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in