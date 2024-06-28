Digital bank tops list of 100 fastest-growing British businesses

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A digital bank has topped a list of the fastest-growing firms in Britain, and a quarter of the top 100 were launched by women, according to the Sunday Times.

The latest research shows which private businesses are rapidly climbing the ranks across entrepreneurial Britain.

Allica Bank has taken the top spot this year, having seen its annual sales soar by more than sixfold on average over the past three years.

The digital business-focused bank has rolled out market-leading savings rates and also offers commercial mortgages of up to £10 million.

Birmingham-based healthcare recruitment and consultancy Clive Henry Group is named as the second fastest-growing company, with average annual sales more than tripling.

Trip’s eldeflower drink is a light alternative to a spring cocktail (Trip/PA)

Meanwhile, food and nutrition brands are making strides this year, with food supplement brand Rheal, CBD drinks and oils maker Trip, and health supplements brand Ancient + Brave completing the top five.

The Sunday Times 100, a network of reporters from across the Times newspapers, compiled the third annual list by examining sales growth figures across private companies.

The research also found that a quarter of Britain’s fastest-growing businesses in the latest year were founded or co-founded by women.

However, that is slightly fewer than the 28 female entrepreneurs who made the top 100 in last year’s rankings.

Fewer than half of the companies in the list are based in London – 43 – with the rest spread out across the country.

Other notable brands to feature in the rankings include athleisure brand Castore, which has the backing of British tennis champion Andy Murray, and affordable bridalwear retailer Six Stories.