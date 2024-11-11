Direct Line to axe 550 jobs under cost-cutting plan
The insurer is looking to slash costs by £50 million in 2025.
Direct Line Group has revealed plans to axe around 550 jobs as it looks to cut costs amid a turnaround at the insurer.
The group said it is consulting on the cuts as it seeks to save £50 million in 2025, although it stressed some of the role reductions will include vacancies no longer being filled.
Direct Line said it comes as its “drive to create a leaner and more efficient operating model is advancing”.
The cuts were announced in a trading update showing the group lost yet more motor insurance customers over the third quarter, with policyholders for its own-brand cover down 11% year on year at 3.05 million.
Chief executive Adam Winslow said: “We are in the early stages of a significant turnaround and our third0quarter trading is not yet fully reflective of the actions we have taken.”
He said trading in motor has been “challenging”.
But he added: “We believe the steps we are taking will position the company for enhanced profitability and growth.”