Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Docklands Light Railway workers launch strike over pay

The RMT claims ISS staff on the DLR are underpaid compared to others on Transport for London performing equivalent roles.

Alan Jones
Saturday 01 April 2023 10:02
The Docklands light railway in east London (John Stillwell/PA)
The Docklands light railway in east London (John Stillwell/PA)
(PA Archive)

Cleaners, security staff and other workers on the Docklands Light Railway have launched a 48-hour strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) employed by ISS on the London railway have rejected an offer the union said was worth 1.8%.

The RMT claimed ISS staff on the DLR are underpaid compared to others on Transport for London performing equivalent roles.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “ISS are a multimillion-pound company whose arrogance knows no bounds.

“They already pay staff poorly and with inflation rapidly increasing an offer of 1.8% shows they do not care one jot for their staff.

Recommended

“RMT will continue their campaign for pay justice for these workers who are some of the most exploited in the transport system.

“Ultimately Mayor Sadiq Khan needs to end the injustice of exploitation of contracted-out staff by bringing these workers back in house as soon as possible.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in