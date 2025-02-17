Doctors’ surgeries owner rejects £1.56bn takeover approach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London-listed property and GP surgery owner Assura has rejected a fourth takeover proposal from US private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), which valued the firm at £1.56 billion.

Assura – which owns more than 600 buildings, including doctors’ surgeries – turned down the latest approach from KKR, worth 48p a share, on Saturday.

It comes after Assura confirmed on Friday that it had received an approach from KKR, which had teamed up with the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) for the possible bid.

But the USS said on Monday that it would not be making a bid for Assura following the last rejection.

KKR is considering whether there is any merit in continuing to try and engage with the board Kohlberg Kravis Roberts

KKR said its latest approach “follows significant work over the last six months which resulted in three previous written proposals made to the board of Assura, each of which was rejected unanimously by the board”, adding that the fourth bid was also rebuffed.

KKR said the approach was a “highly attractive opportunity for Assura shareholders to realise their investment in cash at a significant premium to prevailing market prices”.

“KKR is considering whether there is any merit in continuing to try and engage with the board,” it said.

KKR now has until 5pm on March 14 to announce plans to make a firm bid or walk away under UK City takeover rules.

In May last year, Assura and USS agreed to invest £250 million into a joint venture to support investment in essential NHS infrastructure.