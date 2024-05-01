Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Domino’s reports spike in app use and eyes sales boost from Euro 2024

The company said its sales dipped 0.4% to £385.1 million in the first three months of the year, compared with the same period last year.

Anna Wise
Wednesday 01 May 2024 11:39
Domino’s franchisee runs close to 200 sites in the country (Your Day In Pictures Ltd/Alamy)
Domino’s franchisee runs close to 200 sites in the country (Your Day In Pictures Ltd/Alamy)

Domino’s Pizza has seen a surge in customers using its app as the food delivery chain eyes more store openings in 2024, despite sales slowing over the start of the year.

The company said its sales dipped 0.4% to £385.1 million in the first three months of the year, compared with the same period last year.

The total number of orders slipped by 1.8% to 17.7 million.

This reflected a slow January which it previously said was a typically quieter month for the group, amid a general trend of consumers tightening their belts after the busy Christmas period.

We launched our new £4 lunch offer in April, giving our customers an incredible value lunch option, and we're encouraged by the early reaction

Andrew Rennie, Domino's chief executive

Sales picked up in February and March despite still facing an “uncertain market”.

The number of customers using the Domino’s app soared by 37% compared with the previous year, the company said.

The proportion of orders made through the app was more then 11 percentage points higher than the previous year.

Meanwhile, the pizza chain said it was looking forward to events this year including the men’s Euro football tournament, which can be an opportunity for takeaway firms to cash in on viewers tuning in at home.

It recently launched new offers including a £4 lunch offer, and a new Cadbury Creme Egg cookie, which it said was its biggest dessert launch for nearly a decade.

Domino's">

It is also trialling a new loyalty scheme for regular customers.

Domino’s is planning to open more than 70 new stores this year as it continues to eye expansion after opening about 60 shops last year.

The company previously said it was targeting 1,600 stores in the UK and Ireland by 2028, and 2,000 by 2033.

Andrew Rennie, Domino’s chief executive, said: “I’m excited by the momentum we have in the business.

“We have a fantastic pipeline of initiatives across our UK & Ireland business driven by real energy from our colleagues and our franchisees.

“We launched our new £4 lunch offer in April, giving our customers an incredible value lunch option, and we’re encouraged by the early reaction.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in