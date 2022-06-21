Drivers suffer from rail strikes as affected passengers switch to cars

Cities across Britain saw a surge in traffic during the industrial action.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 21 June 2022 13:06
Slow-moving traffic (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rail strikes caused long queues on the roads as many switched from trains to cars.

There was a surge in traffic in cities across Britain on Tuesday.

Location technology firm TomTom said congestion levels at 11am were higher than at the same time last week in a number of urban areas.

They include London (from 38% on June 14 to 51% today), Cardiff (from 24% to 29%), Liverpool (from 24% to 30%), Manchester (from 27% to 34%) and Newcastle (from 18% to 20%).

The figures represent the proportion of additional time required for journeys compared with free-flow conditions.

There were also long queues on outer London sections of the M1, M4, A4 and A40.

AA president Edmund King told the PA news agency there were “traffic hotspots” on the M25 in the South East, and on roads near Manchester, Leeds and west of Glasgow.

The firm’s breakdown recovery workers have been “busier than normal but not dramatically”, he told the PA news agency.

“Given good notice of the strike, many people have planned ahead and either changed their plans or are working from home.”

