Dropping Covid travel rules led to surge in overseas visitors, stats show

Scrapping coronavirus travel rules led to a 27-fold year-on-year increase in the number of overseas residents visiting the UK, new figures suggest.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 2.1 million inbound visits were made in April, up from 81,000 during the same month last year.

This is a major boost for the UK’s tourism sector, which has been badly affected by the virus crisis.

But despite the increase in visits, the total was a third below pre-pandemic levels, with 3.2 million recorded in April 2019.

Spending time with friends or family was the most common reason for foreigners visiting the UK in April (37%), followed by a holiday (34%).

The ONS also said UK residents made 5.6 million overseas visits in April.

This is 20 times more than the 274,000 made in April last year, but a third below the 8.4 million during the same month in 2019.

All remaining coronavirus rules for people entering the UK were lifted on March 18, including the requirement to complete a passenger locator form and tests for unvaccinated travellers.