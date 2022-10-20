Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dunelm sees sales slip ahead of ‘challenging winter’ for shoppers

The group posted an 8.3% fall in total sales to £356.7m for the 13 weeks to October 1 in a sharp reversal of trading over the past year.

Holly Williams
Thursday 20 October 2022 07:51
Homewares retailer Dunelm has revealed sliding quarterly sales and warned over a ‘challenging winter for consumers’ as the cost-of-living crisis deepens (Chris Ison/PA)
Homewares retailer Dunelm has revealed sliding quarterly sales and warned over a ‘challenging winter for consumers’ as the cost-of-living crisis deepens (Chris Ison/PA)
(PA Wire)

Homewares retailer Dunelm has revealed sliding quarterly sales and warned over a “challenging winter for consumers” as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

The group posted an 8.3% fall in total sales to £356.7 million for the 13 weeks to October 1 in a sharp reversal of trading over the past year when the group was boosted by the pandemic trend for Britons to focus on their homes.

Dunelm said it came up against very strong comparatives from a year earlier, when sales lifted from pent-up demand and due to its summer discount sale.

Compared with pre-pandemic trading in 2019-20, its first-quarter sales jumped 36%, it added.

It warned of a difficult economic backdrop, with the highest inflation for 40 years bearing down on consumers, but said it will offer value and choice to cash-strapped shoppers and kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

Recommended

Official figures on Wednesday showed inflation returning to a 40-year high of 10.1% in September, up from 9.9% in August, showing the pressure facing UK households.

Retailers across the sector are widely reporting a drop in consumer confidence and signs that shoppers are reining in their spending.

Dunelm chief executive Nick Wilkinson said: “As we enter what will clearly be a challenging winter for consumers, our absolute focus remains on making every pound count for everyone through a tight grip on operations.

We will continue to offer outstanding value at all price points

Nick Wilkinson, Dunelm chief executive

“We will continue to offer outstanding value at all price points so our customers can make their own choices around adapting to the economic backdrop.

“This focus on value has seen Dunelm successfully navigate previous periods of economic uncertainty.”

Recommended

The group also noted that its profitability slipped in the first quarter, with gross profit margins down year on year as customers return to “more normal” shopping patterns than during the pandemic.

Digital sales have plateaued, making up a third of overall group sales in its first quarter, in line with a year ago as shoppers return to stores.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in