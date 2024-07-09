Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dyson to cut around 1,000 UK jobs

Chief executive Hanno Kirner said the company has been hit by ‘increasingly fierce and competitive global markets’.

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 09 July 2024 13:27
Dyson has revealed plans to cut around 1,000 UK jobs (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Dyson has revealed plans to cut around 1,000 UK jobs (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA) (PA Media)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Dyson is planning to axe more than a quarter of its UK jobs as part of a major restructuring.

The vacuum cleaner manufacturer is to cut around 1,000 of its roughly 3,500 jobs in the UK, it told staff in an email on Tuesday morning.

The company, which also makes air treatment and haircare technology, is based in Wiltshire, but also has offices in London and Bristol.

Dyson is well known for its bagless vaccuum cleaners and air treatment products (Dyson)
Dyson is well known for its bagless vaccuum cleaners and air treatment products (Dyson)

Chief executive Hanno Kirner told employees: “We have grown quickly and, like all companies, we review our global structures from time to time to ensure we are prepared for the future.

“As such, we are proposing changes to our organisation, which may result in redundancies.

“Dyson operates in increasingly fierce and competitive global markets, in which the pace of innovation and change is only accelerating.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in