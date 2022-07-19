Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

EasyJet ‘can’t guarantee’ smooth experience for summer passengers

The airline’s chief executive Johan Lundgren warned that factors ‘outside our control’ could affect flights.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 19 July 2022 12:36
EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren has admitted he ‘can’t guarantee’ passengers will not suffer more disruption this summer (Gareth Fuller/PA)
EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren has admitted he ‘can’t guarantee’ passengers will not suffer more disruption this summer (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren has admitted he “can’t guarantee” passengers will not suffer more disruption this summer.

The chief executive said the airline has introduced “a number of measures” to avoid a repeat of the chaos seen during the Easter and jubilee periods, when thousands of flights were cancelled.

The summer holidays for most schools in England and Wales start this week.

Schedule reductions across the airline industry will “help” but factors “outside our control” could affect flights, Mr Lundgren warned.

Johan Lundgren (EasyJet/PA)
(PA Media)

Recommended

In an interview with the PA news agency at Farnborough Air Show in Hampshire, Mr Lundgren said: “We’re operating up to 1,700 flights a day.

“We’re doing it with the level of operational performance that you would have seen in 2019.

“But having said that, we can’t guarantee that there won’t be things that sit outside our control that could affect our customers, as they will affect any other airlines’ customers as well.

“We are absolutely focused on this. This is the key priority for us apart from the overriding objective to deliver safe operation.”

Mr Lundgren said one of the key risks to reliability is air traffic control providers imposing restrictions.

“It only takes one or two people in the tower to be sick and then you have flow restrictions coming into play,” he said.

“Flow restrictions could ultimately lead to cancellations.”

Asked if he is concerned some passengers could switch to Ryanair, which has not cancelled as many flights in recent months, Mr Lundgren replied: “Every airline has had cancellations.

Recommended

“We deeply apologise for those events that took place when we had day-on-day challenges.

“But we’ve taken the right actions in order to correct that, and hope to continue to deliver a great operation for the rest of the summer.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in