Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

EasyJet to invest in new planes and optimise descents to reach net zero

EasyJet has unveiled a plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Neil Lancefield
Monday 26 September 2022 09:30
EasyJet has unveiled a plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 (Nicholas Ansell/PA)
EasyJet has unveiled a plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 (Nicholas Ansell/PA)
(PA Wire)

EasyJet has unveiled a plan to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The strategy includes measures such as investing in new aircraft, optimising flight descents to save fuel and hydrogen-powered planes.

It will also involve using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and carbon removal technology.

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren said ‘decarbonising aviation is a major undertaking’ (Matt Alexander/PA)
(PA Archive)

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “We’re the first airline to outline an ambitious road map in which zero carbon emission technology plays a key role to take us to net zero emissions by 2050 and ultimately to zero carbon emission flying across our entire fleet.

Recommended

“Decarbonising aviation is a major undertaking for which the whole sector is coming together, but we also require the support from UK and European governments to help us achieve net zero and we have clearly outlined the actions needed from them.

“Now we have our road map we can ensure we are focused on the things that are going to get us to net zero in the years to come, helping to ensure there is a sustainable future for aviation for the benefit of the next generation and our planet.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in